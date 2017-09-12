Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta screened to a packed audience at TIFF 2017

Hansal Mehta directorial Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, seems to have impressed the audience. Hansal Mehta directorial Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, seems to have impressed the audience.

It seems Hansal Mehta directorial Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, has impressed the audience at the Toronto Film Festival 2017. The film was screened to a packed audience. In fact, some of the pictures retweeted by Hansal Mehta suggest that people were waiting for the film’s premiere.

The director took to Twitter and shared his joy, “And its a full house for the world premiere of #Omerta at #TIFF17.”

Interestingly, Hansal has a commercial release this week. The director’s much-awaited project Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut, is going to release on September 15.

The director wrote, “To have two diverse films in the same week – #Simran releasing commercially and #Omerta at a major film festival is overwhelming. A lot of love, passion, resources and hard work from the teams of #Simran and #Omertà. Am immensely proud of both the films and the team.”

Omerta narrates the story of infamous British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. He is widely known as the man responsible for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. The film’s commercial release will be announced soon.

Besides Omerta, Hansal and Rajkummar will be presenting the story of Subhash Chandra Bose on the web platform AltBalaji owned by Ekta Kapoor. Recently, Rajkummar shared a picture from the sets announcing the wrap on the series.

