Hansal Mehta: Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta exposes state-sponsored terrorism

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, will expose state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds. “Omerta exposes state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds into believing a sordid interpretation of Jihad. Terror is all about power,” Mehta said in a statement.

“Packed screenings at film festivals around the world were met with shocked silence and often anger. I am expecting similar reactions from the audience to this shocking tale,” he added.

Omerta is based on the real-life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. The film has won several accolades and was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival. The first poster of the film was released on Monday. It shows Rajkummar praying under the target sign.

Omerta marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in films like Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid. Rajkummar, who sports a bespectacled and heavily bearded look in the film, had earlier described the movie as: “It shows you the dark reality of a dangerous world.”

On Monday, he said his role in the film is “easily the toughest” he has played till date. Produced by Swiss Entertainment in association with Karma Media, the film is slated to release on April 20.

