Hansal Mehta on Padmavati controversy: I have only contempt for this kind of behaviour

Hansal Mehta has turned creative producer for the web show Bose: Dead/Alive, starring Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. We at indianexpress.com got in touch with Hansal to talk about the show and the current Padmavati controversy. The filmmaker spoke about how every storyteller tells their stories in the most authentic way possible. He also maintained that any debate has to be done in a healthy way.

When we asked Hansal Mehta if he ever takes creative liberties to tell his stories, he said, “I always tell true stores, whether it was Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta and now Bose. When you are telling true stories, you have to even base all your dramatisation on research. So, everything that you see is based on research. Saying that, as a storyteller, your job is to tell a story and bring home the character’s journey in the most original way possible. This is why you take those events and dramatise them to engage the audience. That’s exactly what we have done with Bose. This series has been narrated in a form that is thrilling. It is structured like a thriller so that we are able to communicate with the younger audience, that is consuming so much content on the web.”

Hansal then emphasised that every story needs to be told in the most engaging way. “You have to find a way to communicate with that audience. So, we have used music that is hip-hop by Neel Adhikari, and comes in intervals to keep the audience engaged. You have to make your content accessible, entertaining and engaging.” he added.

About the ongoing Padmavati controversy, Hansal Mehta maintained that the vandalism that has been showcased by people who are opposing Padmavati is ‘extra-constitutional’ and not a solution.

The filmmaker said, “If somebody is telling a story and has made a film, any debate has to be done in a healthy environment. First of all, there has to be a healthy debate. You know vandalism, banning and this kind of violent outburst is not a solution. These are extra-constitutional elements whose job is to disrupt to gain mileage. I have only contempt for this kind of behaviour.”

