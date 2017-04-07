Manoj Bajpayee on Aligarh snub: I don’t want to talk about National Awards

Manoj Bajpayee who deserved the best actor win for his role didn’t win eventually. Manoj Bajpayee who deserved the best actor win for his role didn’t win eventually.

Aligarh was a deeply affecting movie about facing unreasonable consequences of being a homosexual. Manoj Bajpayee, in one of the most endearing performances in recent times, gave us a glimpse of how self-assertion can lead to a life of forced loneliness and seclusion. Aligarh was one of the poignant tales to come out in recent years from Hindi film industry. It was original and courageous. Still, Aligarh was snubbed at 64th National Film Awards that were announced on April 7. Manoj Bajpayee who deserved the best actor win for his role didn’t win eventually.

When indianexpress.com contacted the actor, Manoj gave a curt reply, ” I don’t want to talk about national awards.”

Am getting calls asking me if Aligarh was entered for the National Awards and if i was disappointed with the.. pic.twitter.com/93cw80iv7b — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2017

My only hope is that the debate over Section 377 and LGBTQ rights is not ignored. If Aligarh has shone a light on.. pic.twitter.com/pusrCThOkl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2017

Directed Hansal Mehta shared his views on Twitter and said that the team was definitely disappointed. “Am getting calls asking me if Aligarh was entered for the National Awards and if I was disappointed with the results. Yes, Aligarh was entered and while we are disappointed like many other colleagues I would like to congratulate winners. The jury has a difficult job every year and there are bound to be disappointments for many, a few debatable awards and much hurt over being overlooked. At the same time, some fine films have been rewarded and some excellent work has been recognised. To all my colleagues who poured their hearts out into Aligarh, lets juts keep making ou films with love and care- awards or no awards. There is no point brooding over the results. There is merit in only moving on and continuing to work, to make movies that we believe in. Manoj, Apu, Raj, Satya, Neil, Mandar and the entire team, you are all my champions.”

“My only hope is that the debate over Section 377 and LGBT rights is not ignored. If Aligarh has shone a light on these issues and if India’s ignored LGBTQ population are able to move forward with dignity, rights and unconditional integration into the mainstream we will consider our task in making Aligarh accomplished,” Hansal added.

