Hansal Mehta on Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran: History has always been kinder to my films

Some said that Hansal Mehta went silent after Simran bombed at the box office. Others quipped he had issues with Kangana’s ‘interference’ while making the film. However, Hansal has stayed true to his films and his actors.

The filmmaker is back in the news again. His latest collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, Bose: Dead/Alive, is being received well. Hansal’s next directorial Omerta is ready to hit theaters early next year. The film, which screened at the Toronto Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival, has received rave reviews.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, filmmaker Hansal Mehta talks about Simran, the digital platform and Omerta.

Q. With Simran, you changed Indian diaspora shown in Hindi films. It used to be quite romantic. You brought back realism to it.

That’s how I make my films. For me films are about real people and they are about lives that I have observed. That’s what I do. That’s how I make my films. There is a rosy picture we have of people who live there. It is because of the kind of diaspora we show in our films. Whereas the truth is that everybody is struggling to make their ends meet and that is the life of majority of the people. They are all struggling to integrate themselves in the mainstream. For me it was about people who are trying to do that. People who are trying to belong and make their own community within an ‘outside’ space.

Q. Simran received mixed reviews. At any point, did you think that Simran fell prey to controversies?

As an artiste, I am satisfied with the film. I was happy with the film. We did some things really well in the film. I thought Kangana was exceptional. I am happy with the takeaways I’ve got from the film. I won’t like to dwell on hypothetical reasons. I think Simran will age well. It’s been a thing with a lot of my film. They’ve aged well. History has always been kinder to my films.

Q. Moving to your other projects, Bose: Dead/Alive is making headlines. Why is Rajkummar Rao almost always in your films?

Rajkummar Rao is my muse. I am privileged that I am making films at a time when an actor like Rajkummar is adorning our screens. My major reason to be a part of Bose is Rajkummar. This is not a question that even needs an answer. His work speaks for itself. I am very proud of him. We go way back in 2011. We are in our seventh year of our relationship. We have made four films together and Bose is our fifth collaboration. So I only see Raj’s journey with pride. When he did Shahid, he was very very young. The kind of earnestness and honesty with which he played that character is something else. Same with CityLights. He was twenty-six and he played a father and a husband with such grace and innocence. His growth is phenomenal. What he has achieved over the years as an actor, it just fills me with pride. Bose is again Rajkummar’s masterpiece. It is something we have not seen before. We are all very proud of it. I am very proud of the work that we have put in it. The director of the series, Pulkit, has done great work.

Q. Why did you choose to dabble with the digital platform?

Globally there is a shift in storytelling. The best stories, the best writing and the best people are working on digital platforms. As a filmmaker, we have to recognise that. It is a medium that allows us a lot of freedom. We are not succumbing to the weekend game. The content is there for posterity and the audience is consuming it.

Q. Omerta is going to stir some controversies. Given the content and the treatment of the subject, are you prepared?

I don’t think it is going to stir any controversies. It is an explosive subject. It is a first time for Rajkummar and me where we don’t have a protagonist in the film, but an antagonist leading the film and the narrative. So, it is an unusual choice of subject and character. And an antagonist is an absolutely terrible person. It is telling a true story of somebody who did terrible things and he was remorseless about those things.

Q. There is kind of semi nudity in Omerta. What about that?

I don’t see it as nudity. It is violence. All his (Rajkummar Rao’s character Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh) acts are somewhere a manifestation of violence. So, this is what it is.

