Here’s Hansal Mehta’s answer for people thinking he deleted his Twitter account after Simran backlash

Kangana Ranaut’s Simran released on September 15 to mixed reviews and a weak opening of just Rs 2.77 crore. And while some critics appreciated Kangana’s performance in the film, some said that her demeanor is all too overpowering for a film like this. And today, after four days of its release, reports suggested that Simran director Hansal Mehta deleted his Twitter account but only to return back in hours.

Hansal took to Twitter to clear the air. He tweeted, “Since so many people are speculating about me deleting my twitter a/c here I am.” He also added, “Thankful for both the love and criticism coming our way. #Simran is an unconventional film about an unusual character. I’m very proud of it.” Well, we don’t know Hansal’s intentions behind his move but we do know that a social media backlash is a tough matter to handle and not everybody’s cup of tea.

Anyway, what matters is that in the end Hansal is here to take responsibility for his work and is not only proud of Simran but has even defended it saying that it is an unconventional piece of work.

Thankful for both the love and criticism coming our way. #Simran is an unconventional film about an unusual character. I’m very proud of it. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 19, 2017

Since so many people are speculating about me deleting my twitter a/c here I am. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 19, 2017

Earlier, some reports had even suggested Hansal was not happy with Kangana talking about her personal life more than the film at interviews during the promotions of the film. And when we at indianexpress.com got in touch with Hansal about the same, he totally rubbished the news. Even Kangana stood by him and refuted these reports.

He said, “It is not true, in fact, Kangana is amazing to work with. I appreciate her for her commendable job. She was asked some very difficult questions, but she stood up for herself, and answered those questions without flinching. I myself wouldn’t be able to do what she does so effortlessly. It is at times difficult for me to answer difficult questions.”

Till now, Kangana Ranaut’s Simran has collected a total of Rs 12.06 crores in its run of four days.

