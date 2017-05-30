Hans Zimmer’s team used for Salman Khan’s Hanuman soundtrack

Hanuman Da Damdaar will feature the voice of Salman Khan as Hanuman. Hanuman Da Damdaar will feature the voice of Salman Khan as Hanuman.

The makers of writer-director Ruchi Narains Hanuman Da Damdaar have composed the soundtrack of the forthcoming animation film in Los Angeles with the help of Oscar-winning film score composer and record producer Hans Zimmer.

“We recorded the soundtrack in Los Angeles. I don’t think anyone other than the makers of ‘Sairat’ have done that,” the spokesperson for R.A.T. Films said in a statement.

“We had the team who works with Hans Zimmer do the score and the live recordings happened in his studio. It is our dedication to give our best to the film, and when you are committed to doing that, you cannot compromise,” the spokesperson added.

Zimmer has composed music for films like The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, The Dark Knight trilogy, story tellingInception and Interstellar.

Hanuman Da Damdaar, which features voiceovers by Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Kunal Kemmu, Chunky Pandey, Vinay Pathak, Saurabh Shukla and Makrand Deshpande, is slated to release on Friday.

The movie is an animated jungle adventure. It narrates the story of Hanuman, set in the deep tradition of Indian storytelling. It is purely a children’s movie, but the rich star cast will surley make it a must watch for anyone who wants to follow the story of the playful and naughty childhood of Hanuman.

Also Read | Salman Khan turns Hanuman in Hanuman Ka Damdar, Raveena Tandon plays his mother. Watch video here

Anjali, Hanuman’s mother does not want her child to come to any harm and hence keeps him under her protective gaze. When Maruti, Hanuman;s father returns from war, he is disappointed to see that his son has become a scared kid. Hanuman doesn’t want to disappoint his father and hence prays to God to make him brave. And thus begin the jungle adventures of the little boy, Hanuma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App