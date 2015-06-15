Emraan, Vidya’s ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ collects Rs. 16.49 crore in first weekend

Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ is moving at a slow pace at the Box Office and has managed to collect a mere Rs. 16.49 cr in its first weekend.

The film collected Rs. 5.04 cr on the first day of its release (Friday), Rs. 5.15 cr on the second day (Saturday) and Rs. 6.30 cr on the last day of the weekend (Sunday).

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#HamariAdhuriKahani Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 5.15 cr, Sun 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 16.49 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2015

The movie revolves around Vasudha (Vidya Balan) who is the mother of a little boy and the wife of a drunkard Hari (Rajkummar Rao). Her husband, who has a dark past is taken to by the police and she falls in love with a handsome business tycoon – Aarav (Emraan Hashmi).

The actors have done a commendable job on their part, but the script and dialogues lacked spice.

Vidya Balan who is known for her power-packed roles in ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Paa’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Kahaani’ has nothing much to do in the film.

This year seems to be for the movies like ‘Piku’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’.

