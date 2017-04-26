Half Girlfriend song Thodi Der: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor give us a pause, watch video

Half Girlfriend song Thodi Der: As the song plays, Shraddha Kapoor aka Riya Somani asks Arjun Kapoor aka Madhav Jha about his dreams. Half Girlfriend song Thodi Der: As the song plays, Shraddha Kapoor aka Riya Somani asks Arjun Kapoor aka Madhav Jha about his dreams.

Ever since the trailer of Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend surfaced on the internet, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting to know how does it feel to have a half girlfriend and what it even means. In fact, Arjun Kapoor’s character Madhav also belongs to this lot as the trailer revealed. It seems Chetan Bhagat, who wrote the book by the same name, has a lot to answer for.

While we will be enlightened on it only on May 19 when the movie hit the theatres, till then we have the songs of the movie which are giving us a sneak peek into this unconventional love story. After Arijit Singh’s romantic rendition ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga’ and the rain song ‘Baarish’, the makers of the movie have released another song ‘Thodi Der’ in the soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal and Farhan Saeed.

Watch Half Girlfriend song Thodi Der here:

As the song plays, Shraddha Kapoor aka Riya Somani asks Arjun Kapoor aka Madhav Jha about his dreams. With utter innocence, Arjun says he wants nothing but a beautiful girl singing a song for him. This is when we see Shraddha donning the hat of a singer as she strikes the chords of a guitar and croons the words penned down by lyricist Kumaar. The song brings together the classical tunes of harmonium and sarangi with the tunes of acoustic guitar and keyboard.

Watch Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga here:

While Shraddha and Arjun look too much in love in the song but still there is the sad tinge to the song which hints at the heartbreak which awaits Arjun in the film as Shraddha is only his half girlfriend, not a girlfriend. Sharing the news about the release of the song, Arjun released a new poster of the movie and wrote on his Twitter, “Wouldn’t it be the biggest gift to pause the times we cherish the most? #ThodiDer comes out tomorrow!”

Wouldn’t it be the biggest gift to pause the times we cherish the most? #ThodiDer comes out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/poa7590Vmu — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 25, 2017

The trailer and the other songs of the movie have been receiving tremendous love from the fans. Author Chetan Bhagat has turned producer for the film. Apart from Chetan, the film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Mohit Suri.

