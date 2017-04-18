Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga: More than Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor is lost in love. Watch video 

Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga: Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer song has all the elements which make the song a hit. Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga: Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer song has all the elements which make the song a hit.

After giving the quintessential romantic rendition shot in the rain, Baarish, the makers of Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend have finally released the much-awaited video song, ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga’. The fans wanted the song so badly that the makers decided to release the song prior to the planned date.

And after listening to the song crooned by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati we must say the wait was worth it. In the three-minute long video song, for the first time, we see Shraddha Kapoor as Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend and surprisingly more than Arjun aka Madhav Jha, it is Riya Somani aka Shraddha Kapoor who looks love-struck. Also, by the end of the song, Riya is the one who is lost in love and is experiencing the pain of separation from Madhav who loved her unconditionally. Composed by Mithoon, the song is here to stay in the playlist of music lovers as it has all the elements — from soulful lyrics to the soothing voice of Arijit and the heartwarming chemistry between the lead couple, Arjun and Shraddha which make the song a hit.

Watch Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga here:

Sharing the song with her social media followers, Shraddha wrote, “#PhirBhiTumkoChahunga #HalfGirlfriend #19thMay When there are no boundaries, there is unconditional love.”

Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist of the song, penned down the song 16 years back. This we know as Manoj wrote about it on his Twitter handle, “I wrote #PhirBhiTumkoChahunga 16 years back while I was on my Kashmir trip. I had no intention or idea of using it in a film later.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. It is also for the first time that the author has stepped into the shoes of a film producer. Apart from Chetan, the film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Mohit Suri. The film will hit the theatres on May 19.

