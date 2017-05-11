Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi: Five reasons why we hate Shraddha Kapoor’s version. Watch video

Shraddha Kapoor’s voice in Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi sounds like unreal. Shraddha Kapoor’s voice in Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi sounds like unreal.

Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi was released earlier today and went viral online for all the wrong reasons. The song sung by Shraddha Kapoor, who is also the leading lady opposite Arjun Kapoor in this film, has not impressed the audience or us. So, here are the five reasons why we did not like Shraddha Kapoor’s version. Original version was rendered by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

1. Shraddha Kapoor sounds like the automated voice that you hear when you dial a customer service number. You might, for just a minute, confuse the singer for Apple’s virtual assistant Siri.

2. This Half Girlfriend song lacks feeling. We understand from the lyrics that the song is a goodbye from Riya Somani (Shraddha) to Madhav Jha (Arjun). But, the feeling in the lyrics doesn’t reflect in the voice.

3. This version, when compared to the original version sung by Arijit and Shashaa is nowhere close to hitting a chord with fans. All one keeps thinking as the song plays is that it is too fake.

4. It is songs like this that result in fans questioning the singing talents of actors. So when compared to other actor-singers like Ayushmann Khurrana, or even Alia Bhatt – this seems like a shoddy job.

5. When someone sings about goodbyes, the song should invoke sad feelings. It should transport the listeners to a different world – which Arijit’s haunting number managed to do quite well. However, this song only leads to frustration over it not being good enough for the melody and lyrics.

Also read | Half Girlfriend making video: If not Half Girlfriend, film would’ve been titled Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, says Arjun Kapoor

While people have already started to troll the artiste and the song, a few of them want to give credit where it is due. We also agree with them on the fact that the lyrics of Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi is beautiful.

The film, which is the adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat’s book Half Girlfriend is all set to release on May 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd