Half Girlfriend song Mere Dil Mein: Rishi Rich is back with a foot tapping number starring Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

After enticing us with romantic numbers, the makers of Half Girlfriend have thrown a complete surprise for Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fans. A new song from their album called Mere Dil Mein has released and we bet you cannot stop listening to this dance number, and the credit goes to Rishi Rich, the composer who has given iconic numbers in the past. Rishi has been very choosy in terms of his Bollywood projects, and we are super happy that the Half Girlfriend team got him back to give this fresh number in which Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have completely nailed it with their rockstar avatar.

We love the segment where the two are dancing amid the hustle bustle of New York’s Times Square and also when Shraddha unleashes her bold avatar and rides a Bullet motorbike on her own. You cannot miss the hook step too! The song has been sung by Veronica Mehta and Yash Narvekar. The English lyrics have been composed by R. Rekhi and Veronica while the Hindi lyrics are written by Yash Anand & Yash Narvekar.

Watch the song from Half Girlfriend here:

What’s also interesting is that fact that though Arjun undergoes a transformation and becomes nothing less than a stud in the song, his diction remains the same as of his character. We also see some sequences of the film in between. One of our favourite dialogues is when a shy Arjun tells his friends about his half girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor and they reply, ‘which half?’

The title of the film has kept us wondering and the songs have made us happy too. We hope the film too gives us a good experience in the theaters. Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, will release on May 19.

