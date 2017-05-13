Half Girlfriend song Lost Without You: Arjun Kapoor yearns for his love as Shraddha Kapoor plays hide-and-seek

Half Girlfriend song Lost Without You might hit a right chord with the music lovers. Half Girlfriend song Lost Without You might hit a right chord with the music lovers.

After giving out Shraddha Kapoor’s version of “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga”, the makers of Half Girlfriend have released another enticing love song from the movie titled, “Lost Without You”. While Shraddha’s “Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi” received mixed reviews, “Lost Without You” might hit a right chord, but only after it grows on the listeners. The visuals of the song have Arjun Kapoor fighting with the feeling of lost love and coping with the pace of his life.

As the song plays, Arjun Kapoor aka Madhav Jha is seen walking on the streets of New York City and recalling Shraddha Kapoor aka Riya Somani’s dream of performing in front of a live audience at a bar in the city. Lost in his thoughts, Arjun hallucinates and sees Shraddha’s face in every second girl he comes across.

Also read | Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi: Five reasons why we hate Shraddha Kapoor’s version. Watch video

The film has roped in multiple music composers. Even this new song, a Hinglish (Hindi+English) track has been created by a new team. Singer-composer Ami Mishra has joined hands with singer-lyricist Anushka Shahaney and Kunaal Vermaa. The song has been crooned by Ami and Anushka. Lyrics, which have been penned down by Kunaal and Anushka perfectly bring out the pain of a lover who wants to get back the love of his life. The use of Chinese music instrument erhu has heightened the feel of the song making it a perfect score.

Sharing the song on his social media account, Arjun wrote, “Is it something you do, I’m so Lost without you @ShraddhaKapoor.” Shraddha also posted the song on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Baby I miss you so…#LostWithoutYou out now.”

Adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, Half Girlfriend is directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri who has earlier given us musical hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villian. Half Girlfriend is produced by Chetan Bhagat, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on May 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd