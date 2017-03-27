Half Girlfriend: Shraddha Kapoor sheds her girl-next-door image. See a new Shraddha in this pic

Half Girlfriend: The romance between Bollywood and Chetan Bhagat’s novels brings us yet another refreshing, real story from Delhi University. Half Girlfriend: The romance between Bollywood and Chetan Bhagat’s novels brings us yet another refreshing, real story from Delhi University.

If you thought Shraddha Kapoor can only play the girl-next-door, here’s a new look of the actor from Half Girlfriend that looks real yet refreshing. Chetan Bhagat shared the first exclusive look from Half Girlfriend and Shraddha looks absolutely fierce and strong, her supple body bent on achieving her aim in the game. Her look and attitude is a huge departure from Kajol’s character Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kajol’s character was shackled in cliches and Bollywood’s eagerness to hide ‘rawness’ with over-the-top emotions. Shraddha, unlike Kajol whose only reason for playing basketball, was to beat her best friend, looks more like a smart, young urban woman with a mind of her own.

The romance between Bollywood and Chetan Bhagat’s novels brings us yet another refreshing, real story from Delhi University. Half Girlfriend is a love story of a Bihari boy and a Delhi University girl. Chetan captioned it as, “Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor’s exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don’t miss the cool sporty hair-do.” The film also stars Arjun Kapoor. The actor also shared a look from the film.

Director Mohit Suri, who is working with Shraddha for the third time after Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Ek Villain (2014), is all praises for the actor. As a major portion of the film is set in Delhi University’s north campus and both lead actors are ace basketball players, Shraddha had trained with National Basketball Association (NBA) coaches to play like a pro in the film, according to a report in Mid-Day.

Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor‘s exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don’t miss the cool sporty hair-do! pic.twitter.com/0ZRdgS2U5g — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2017

“Shraddha would train for hours on end every day for over a month. While Arjun is a basketball pro, Shraddha was supposed to play a university girl, who is damn good at it. It was important for her to get the basics right. She is a quick learner and also receptive to feedback. The DU girls, who play basketball, would play a game or two while we weren’t shooting,” Mohit Suri was quoted in the interview.

“There’s a lot of conjecture around how Shraddha’s character has been adapted from the book. She has worked hard to become the high society Delhi girl — we have gone all out to glamourize her — and is nothing like the girl-next-door that you have seen so far, ” added Mohit.

