The concept of Half Girlfriend does exist: Shraddha Kapoor

In Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor plays a girl who does not commit to the guy but is willing to be his ‘half girlfriend’, and the actor reveals that she has seen such open relationships around her where people share a platonic relationship rather than a romantic one.

Shraddha will be seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in the film, directed by Mohit Suri. It is the adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend. When asked about her opinion on the concept of such relationships, which Mohit describes as “incomplete”, Shraddha said, “I think the status of half girlfriend, half boyfriend is existent. I have seen a lot of my female friends say, ‘I like him but I don’t want to commit fully’.”

She interacted with the media at the film’s trailer launch. Giving his take on modern-day romantic relationships, Arjun said that today people want to take time to discover each other before concluding if the other person is right for them.

“Now, the youth wants to discover the other person before deciding that he or she is the right one. They want to spend time and they want to meet other people too to see what’s best for them. That is an evolution of the society all across the world. Due to digital technology, the dating concept has evolved a little bit in India. Today people go on dates, there is an availability to socialise beyond college and school situations. And even parents have also evolved.”

Arjun added that nowadays, everyone goes through a journey from liking someone to finally marrying him or her, and the actor finds this change interesting. “They are also accepting that people want to meet each other. It is because of technology, change in mindset and westernisation of the country to an extent, which is for the better not for worse… These factors have allowed people to connect in unique ways. Today the journey from liking to marriage is not a straight drive. There are various paths a person undertakes to decide if he or she is ready to settle down,” he said.

Adding to his point, Shraddha said, “Sometimes, people don’t even want to settle down, which is a new thing.”

