Half Girlfriend actor Shraddha Kapoor crosses 15 million followers on Instagram, but it is her adorable reaction that’s grabbing eyeballs. Watch video

Shraddha Kapoor who gained immense fame for her role in Aashiqui 2 has now garnered as many as 15 million followers on Instagram. This comes as an extremely overwhelming moment for Shraddha who is presently shooting for her upcoming film Haseena, based on the life of Haseena Parkar. She is currently also busy promoting her next film Half Girlfriend co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

Shraddha is quite active on social media. So when she attained the feat on Instagram, she was definitely ecstatic. Her teammates got her a cake to mark the occasion, and the way this 30-year-old reacted when taken by surprise, will surely make your day. She shared the video and wrote, “They surprised me!!! Love my team so so much and love all of you out here!!!! Thank you all for the 15 m ❤.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Half Girlfriend is based on Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name. She will be essaying the role of Riya Somani, who is an English speaking hardcore Delhiite. She gets admitted to one of the premiere colleges under the University of Delhi. Madhav Jha played by Arjun Kapoor gets attracted towards her, and wants to be in a committed relationship. But Riya has no such intentions, as she wants to be his ‘half girlfriend’. Her fans are only wondering what is a half girlfriend.

Earlier this year Shraddha Kapoor featured in OK Jaanu alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She was also a part of last year’s film Rock On 2 opposite Farhan Akhtar, where she made her singing debut.

