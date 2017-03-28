Half Girlfriend: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor strike Aashiqui 2 pose. Which one do you like better?

Half Girlfriend first look: Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor drenched in rain are giving us deja vu. Half Girlfriend first look: Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor drenched in rain are giving us deja vu.

Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend has enticed you as a reader and now get ready to live the experience in theaters through Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who would make the novel come to life with their upcoming film with the same title. The first look of the characters is out and the first official poster is on its way but while we are excited to see them together for the first time, their glimpse from the film is similar to Aashiqui 2 poster, but done in a different way. What is also interesting is the fact that Half Girlfriend has been made by Mohit Suri, who had directed Shraddha in the blockbuster musical film, which shot her to fame overnight.

However, this makes us wonder for how long will Shraddha drenched in the rain would be a muse for the filmmakers. We have seen it once Mohit, surprise us now! But as Mohit Suri promised us earlier, Half Girlfriend is nothing like Aashiqui 2. Talking about the story, Mohit said that the film is a critique of people who believe English-speakers have a ticket to succeed.

Also read | Half Girlfriend: Shraddha Kapoor sheds her girl-next-door image. See a new Shraddha in this pic

“It is a story about a boy from a small town and has an inferiority complex. We have this hypocrisy that people who converse in English are considered successful and those who talk in Hindi are seen as backward. This is very unfair to a country like this. So, how this boy with limitation of language reaches New York in the search for his love and finally gets it, is what the film is about,” the director said during an interview with indianexpress.com.

Check out Aashiqui 2 poster:

Check out more stills from Half Girlfriend:

Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor‘s exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don’t miss the cool sporty hair-do! pic.twitter.com/0ZRdgS2U5g — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2017

Half Girlfriend also marks the debut of Chetan Bhagat as a producer. In conversation with indianexpress.com, he said that the experience of watching his book turning into a film is extremely overwhelming. Half Girlfriend is to release on May.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd