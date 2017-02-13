Half Girlfriend: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor film to release on May 19

Half Girlfreind is going to be released on May 19. Half Girlfreind is going to be released on May 19.

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s way of announcing the release date of their next movie, Half Girlfriend, is cool and innovative. Arjun took to Twitter to announce “13 and half weeks to go for #halfgirlfriend #19th may.” The movie is going to be released on May 19. However, the first poster shared by both actors mentions ’13 and half weeks’ till the release of the movie, implying the use of word ‘half’ in movie title also.

In a first for any Hindi film, NBA (National Basketball Association), world’s top basketball league, has collaborated with Half Girlfriend and helped the makers with shooting basketball portions of the film. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend and both its protagonists — Madhav(Arjun) and Riya (Shraddha) — love playing basketball. Keeping this in view, Shraddha and Arjun have got some strenuous training from professional basketball players in the US.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is also working on her upcoming movie Haseena. The film is based on Haseena Parkar, the late sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and will portray Shraddha in a fearless and bold avatar. This will be the first time when the audience will see in Shraddha Kapoor in such a character.

Her look in the poster is extremely fearless and bold. Shraddha’s last film OK Jaanu co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur tanked at the box office. On the other hand, Shraddha’s co-star Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Mubarakan co-starring Anil Kapoor. There are also rumours that Shraddha can be cast in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan.

