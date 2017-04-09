Half Girlfriend new poster: Arjun Kapoor takes Shraddha Kapoor to Bihar? Don’t miss the intriguing background, see pic

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend, the story is about the romance between a Bihari boy Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor). Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend, the story is about the romance between a Bihari boy Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor).

Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor is taking Shraddha Kapoor places, quite literally. The film’s makers have released a brand new poster today and we have to say, it does raise a certain amount of curiosity. While there is nothing novel about the poster itself, the background has left us intrigued. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend, the story is about the romance between a Bihari boy Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor) and Delhi girl Riya Somani (Shraddha Kapoor). The story suggests that Madhav is keen on learning English to impress Riya. So will Arjun take Shraddha to his hometown in Bihar?

Holding on to each other, through thick and thin, here’s presenting the next poster for #HalfGirlfriend #19May pic.twitter.com/FDN5RFh64W — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 9, 2017

For those waiting patiently for the #halfgirlfriend trailer on Monday, here are some special stills from the movie, only for you! pic.twitter.com/X5TTpRYW8O — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 8, 2017

A journey well begun is half done !!! Sharing the first poster of #Halfgirlfriend a film very close to my heart can’t wait for #19thMay pic.twitter.com/lQo5A4U7Yz — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) March 28, 2017

If one takes a closer look at the background of the poster, one can see Patna’s iconic Golghar. One can also see some kids playing in the backdrop. We have to say that this new Half Girlfriend poster is different from its previous ones. While other posters captured city landscapes, this one goes into the interiors of Patna. What also caught our attention is the way Arjun and Shraddha are lost in each other’s eyes. Arjun shared this poster on his Twitter account and captioned it as, “Holding on to each other, through thick and thin, here’s presenting the next poster for #HalfGirlfriend #19 May.”

Earlier yesterday, Chetan also shared some new stills from Half Girlfriend. In one of the pics, we can see Arjun and Shraddha stealing a kiss outside a university hostel. Going by their looks, both are sporting some trendy and modern look.

