Half Girlfriend motion poster: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor aren’t sure of their relationship status, watch pic

The latest motion poster of Half Girlfriend seems to hold a lot of emotions. The protagonists Riya Somani (played by Shraddha Kapoor) and Madhav Jha (played by Arjun Kapoor), just like lost strangers in a big city, are standing still with their faces drenched. Both are wearing an expression somewhere between shock and pain. It could be about heartbreak, longing, break-up and other million little things that can take place between two people in a relationship. We don’t have any clue what makes Madhav Jha hold out his hand as Riya Somani walks away.

And Arjun Kapoor isn’t helping us either. The actor shared the poster with a quirky line that goes like this, “A relationship status you will not deny.” The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book, Half Girlfriend. The film has taken some liberties with the book’s basic storyline. The poster doesn’t entirely look new and original. We have seen similar use of a city and its iconic landscape in the backdrop of movie posters. Ok Jaanu starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur carried a similar theme. Here we see iconic India Gate as the backdrop.

Half Girlfriend also marks the debut of Chetan Bhagat as a producer. In conversation with indianexpress.com, he said that the experience of watching his book turning into a film is extremely overwhelming. Half Girlfriend is to release on May.

“It is a story about a boy from a small town and has an inferiority complex. We have this hypocrisy that people who converse in English are considered successful and those who talk in Hindi are seen as backward. This is very unfair in a country like this. So, how this boy with the limitation of language reaches New York in the search for his love and finally gets it, is what the film is about,” the director said during an interview with indianexpress.com.

