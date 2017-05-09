Half Girlfriend making video: If not Half Girlfriend, film would’ve been titled Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, says Arjun Kapoor

Half Girlfriend’s Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s this song is extremely soothing for ears. Half Girlfriend’s Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s this song is extremely soothing for ears.

Half Girlfriend’s romantic track Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga was being recreated and sung by fans even before the song was officially released. A line from the song was featured in the film’s trailer and had caught the fancy of the fans.

When finally the song was out, positive response started to flow in for singer Arijit Sing as well as composer Mithoon. It is indeed a soulful song and the one which would top the romantic playlists for a long time, just like Aashiqui 2’s Tum Hi Ho. In a making video shared by the Zee Music Company, Arjun Kapoor says that Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga could have been the title of the film as it sums up the story, his character of Madhav Jha and the emotions he goes through.

Watch | Making of Half Girlfriend song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga:

“If it wouldn’t have been titled Half Girlfriend, then Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga would have suited perfectly as the title because it sums up my character, the story, and emotion in one line. There are some songs that touch you even if you don’t know the story, this is the one. It is the best song on the album in terms of music and emotions. The song gets the story to a situation where my character is not expecting anything in return from Shraddha Kapoor’s character. It is so one sided love but still, he does not stop loving her and is selfless. The little moments he has spent with her, around her are enough for him.”

“It is actually difficult to find simplicity, drown out the noises and rely on absolute melody. So, it is phenomenal,” says Arjun in the video.

The film, Half Girlfriend, is directed by Mohit Suri. The director’s films are known for their melodious music. In fact, Shraddha Kapoor calls Mohit Suri a genius. Half Girlfriend’s album has all sort of songs suiting different sensibilities and even the story, which is an adaptation of novel with the same name, is quite relatable. The film is heading for release on May 19.

