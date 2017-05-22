Half Girlfriend box office collection day 4: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film bucks the Baahubali trend

Half Girlfriend box office collection day 4: Everything managed to remain decently successful for Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Half Girlfriend box office collection day 4: Everything managed to remain decently successful for Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film

After weeks of holding its own at the box office, Baahubali 2 is slowly winding up its business and the film that managed to benefit from this is Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend. The Mohit Suri directorial has collected Rs 32.04 crore in the first weekend while Baahubali 2, now in the massively successful fourth week, earned over Rs 18 crore. The film is based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat of the same name. Although the author and the actors have been at the receiving end of trolls for a long time now, everything managed to remain decently successful for the Mohit Suri film as the film had a good weekend at the box office.

“#HalfGirlfriend has a GOOD weekend… Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 32.04 cr. India biz.,” wrote Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Half Girlfriend tells the tale of Madhav Jha and Riya Somani. While the former hails from a ‘village area’ in Bihar the latter is a hardcore, English-speaking Delhiite. Fate brings them together at one of the prestigious institutions in Delhi, where Madhav falls in love with Riya, but she would only agree to be his half girlfriend. But what is half girlfriend? We can only guess that was the question which managed to keep the audience thronging the theatres this weekend.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were paired with each other for the first time in the film. This is the second time Arjun Kapoor starred in a Chetan Bhagat novel. Previously, he had played the role of Chetan Bhagat himself in 2 States.

Also read: Sunny Deol introduces son Karan Deol, starts shooting his debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Shah Rukh Khan has this to say

The film managed to thrive despite massive competition like Baahubali: The Conclusion and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, and Hollywood films like Alien Covenant and The Guardians Of Galaxy Vol 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd