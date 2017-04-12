Half Girlfriend song Baarish: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor welcome season of romance, watch video

Half Girlfriend song Baarish: Arjun Kapoor is drooling over Shraddha Kapoor. Half Girlfriend song Baarish: Arjun Kapoor is drooling over Shraddha Kapoor.

Rains have always been synonymous with romance in Indian films, and Half Girlfriend is making the most of this season. The film’s first song “Baarish” also captures the essence of first love and all those butterflies you feel in your stomach when you look at your beloved. The song which features lead pair Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has been sung by Ash King, who in the past has given us hit numbers like “Te Amo” (Dum Maaro Dum) and “I Love You” (Bodyguard).

Half Girlfriend has managed to give its viewers a hummable number, and as Arjun had said earlier, “Baarish” helps in the progression of its story. However, it clearly showcases the class difference between Madhav Jha (played by Arjun) and Riya Somani (played by Shraddha). “Baarish” depicts the college crush of Madhav, who is drooling over Riya, a high-society student of St. Stephen’s, but she is unaware about his love and does not care about this boy who is lurking around her.

Also read | Half Girlfriend trailer: Arjun Kapoor meets Shraddha Kapoor and then deja vu happens. Watch video

However, we are still unsatisfied. Why? Well, the song’s lyrics, which are written by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi, are nothing beyond mediocre. And it is surprising because both of them have done some incredible work in the past. It reminds us of the strong connection between Shraddha and rains, they have been almost inseparable in all her films. We literally cannot think of a movie without a rain song picturised on Shraddha. What’s also amusing is the fact that she is under the rain but for most part of the song, she doesn’t get wet. Are you serious?

Watch Half Girlfriend’s song Baarish here:

This song is definitely not the best work of director Mohit Suri, who has musical hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain to his credit. But we are sure it would become one of your favorites, especially if you are friendzoned or in a one-sided relationship.

Arjun had on Tuesday, shared a still from the song to keep his fans excited. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, “When it rains it pours our first song #Baarish out tom !!!#HalfGirlfriend #May19 @ShraddhaKapoor @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @balajimotionpic.” Even Shraddha did the same by tweeting, “#BAARISH tomorrow. #HalfGirlfriend #19thMay @mohit11481 ⛹🏻‍♀️⛹🏻💑❤️@arjunk26 @chetan_bhagat.”

Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of a novel written by Chetan Bhagat by the same name, who has turned producer with this film. Its trailer received mixed reviews but Arjun and Shraddha’s contemporaries and even the audience have been asking one simple question – what is Half Girlfriend?

The film will release on May 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd