I’m certain my family will respect whoever I choose as life partner: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor might have been linked to a lot of his colleagues, but the actor says he is sure that his family has implicit faith in him, and will respect the girl with whom he decides to settle down. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Half Girlfriend, Arjun was asked about his family’s take on open relationships. To this, the actor replied that he doesn’t have discussions with his folks on relationships but he knows that will trust him with his personal life.

“My family has implicit faith in me, that eventually whoever I choose, whenever I choose, I’ll choose the right girl for the right reasons. We haven’t really discussed this at home but I am fairly certain about my family being respectful to my choice and trusting, believing me, that I am making the right decision,” Arjun told reporters here. “A family is eventually selfless. They want your happiness first. So if I am happy, they will be happy,” he added.

The actor also said that he understand that in India, parents want their children to find the correct partner and stick to him or her, but he considers himself lucky that his family is open to his way of life. “I haven’t sat down with my family to discuss things beyond a point, because they have faith in me. But I think I may be one of the lucky few. Growing up in a city like Mumbai, the mindset of the family is also slightly different. In India as a whole, parents have a certain reservation because they would like their children to find the right partner and stick and stand by the person,” he said.

The discussion on open relationships was against the backdrop of Half Girlfriend’s story, which is about a guy (Arjun) who loves a girl (Shraddha Kapoor) who cannot commit to him but can be his ‘half girlfriend’. Directed by Mohit Suri, this screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, is set to arrive in theatres on May 19.

