Half Girlfriend: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor prank the audience, keep them waiting for song

Ever since the trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend released, their fans have been impatient to listen to the song that played in the background. The song called Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga sung by Arijit Singh has already been recreated by the audience and many of the unofficial versions have garnered over a million views. The makers first announced that due to increase in demand, they are planning for an early release. In fact, Mohit Suri announced that the song would release on Monday.

However, after a day long hype around the release, the actors – Arjun and Shraddha – finally revealed through a video that the song would only release on Tuesday. The song has been written by Manoj Muntashir who earlier has given superhits like ‘Galliyan’ in Ek Villain and ‘Besabriyaan’ in Dhoni The Untold Story.

In an interview to IANS, Muntashir spoke about how he refused to let Mohit Suri use his lyrics for a song. “I told him, it’s a nazm, which is not music-friendly. Especially, the kind of music we have today doesn’t allow this kind of awkward and lengthy metre. But Mohit (Suri) wouldn’t listen. He made Hamari Adhuri Kahani after Ek Villain and didn’t use it. So I thought he must have forgotten about it. But while he was working on the music of Half Girlfriend, he called me back and insisted on having this nazm as the main song of his narrative,” said the writer.

Half Girlfriend’s first song, Baarish, also did well and now the audience is waiting for the next song, which is to release tomorrow. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will release on May 19.

