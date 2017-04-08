Half Girlfriend: Chetan Bhagat teases fans with steamy stills of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, see pics

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a romantic scene in their upcoming film Half Girlfriend. Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a romantic scene in their upcoming film Half Girlfriend.

Chetan Bhagat’s sixth novel Half Girlfriend is all set to become a film soon and fans of the author simply can’t wait, especially after the release of 2 states, another film which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. The author recently took to Twitter to tease his fans with steamy glimpses of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. This is not the first time that either Shraddha or Arjun have kissed on screen. We saw Shraddha get hot and heavy with Aditya Roy Kapur in OK Jaanu earlier this year and Arjun Kapoor too had shared a kiss with Alia Bhatt in 2 States. This is the first time that the two actor will come together on screen so, their chemistry is something to look forward.

“For those waiting patiently for the #halfgirlfriend trailer on Monday, here are some special stills from the movie, only for you!,” wrote Chetan Bhagat on Twitter.

We also get to see a glimpse of sexy Shraddha portraying the role of the lead Riya Somani – the basket ball player in one of the pictures. Yet another shows her holding a microphone, probably has something to do with a jazz bar and New York.

For those waiting patiently for the #halfgirlfriend trailer on Monday, here are some special stills from the movie, only for you! pic.twitter.com/X5TTpRYW8O — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 8, 2017

Half Girlfriend is based on a boy hailing from Bihar, who falls in love with a Delhiite girl named Riya. Madhav has trouble with communicating in English unlike Riya. He falls in love with her eventually and wants to be in a relationship with her, but Riya however has no such intentions. Hence she decided to compromise and become his half-girlfriend. What is Half Girlfriend you ask? At some point, we have all wondered what ‘Half Girlfriend’ means exactly, and so did Arjun Kapoor. Recently, he even posed the same question in a video. However, only Chetan Bhagat can answer this question as the author.

In the same video, Arjun was in character and he spoke with a different dialect that is supposedly heard commonly in conversations of people hailing from Bihar. While some merely nodded and went on to watch another video, critics found his new dialect to be something that did not come out naturally. Punjabi boy Arjun Kapoor probably found it too hard to be the Bihari boy.

The movie will be out on the big screens on May 19.

