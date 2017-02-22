Half Girlfriend: Has Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film made a record? Here is the truth

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to share screen space for the first time in Half Girlfriend. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to share screen space for the first time in Half Girlfriend.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend is rumoured to have created a record with an 18-minute long song, composed by Ankit Tiwari and sung by Arijit Singh. However, there is no truth to the story. A source close to Ankit Tiwari has quashed the rumours, claiming that nothing of the sort has happened. He said, “No, there is no truth in the news. No such song has been composed for Half Girlfriend.”

It was being reported that the magical duo of Ankit Tiwari and Arijit Singh, who has given music to hits like Aashiqui 2 in the past, will be creating a love ballad for Half Girlfriend. The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, which was one of his best-sellers.

This is not the first time that Chetan’s book has made it to the silver screen. His novels 2 States, 3 Mistakes of My Life and One Night At a Call Centre were also recreated for theatre audiences. If sources are to be believed, Shraddha, who has lent her voice for Rock On 2 and many other films, will also be singing one of the tracks from the film.

Earlier, the film also made news for its collaboration with NBA (National Basketball Association), world’s top basketball league, who have helped the makers with shooting basketball portions of the film.

Half Girlfriend is scheduled for May 19 release. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Bhagat, Suri and Ekta and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

