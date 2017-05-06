Before Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are flaunting their ‘summer romance’ in a sizzling way. See pic

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s onscreen chemistry, as Madhav and Riya in Half Girlfriend have already kept us on our toes. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s onscreen chemistry, as Madhav and Riya in Half Girlfriend have already kept us on our toes.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s onscreen chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of Half Girlfriend released. After giving their fans some sizzling romance in the film’s hot songs, the two have now graced the cover of Filmfare’s March edition, and they are dripping hotness. Besides this beautiful cover image, the caption of the image, “a summer romance” too is grabbing eyeballs.

The pic highlights their camaraderie and even if they aren’t dating in real life, their comfort level is quite apparent. While Arjun and Shraddha find themselves in the middle of separately rumoured relationships every now and then, but only this time we are wondering why these two Bollywood heartthrobs aren’t a couple in real life too?

Arjun and Shraddha’s onscreen chemistry, as Madhav and Riya in Half Girlfriend, have already kept us on our toes. The two even have some intimate moments as seen in the trailers of the film. And now, the two are welcoming the summer of 2017 with all kinds of mushy feelings.

Stating the obvious, the cover of Filmfare is merely a sneak-peek into the sizzling chemistry they will flaunt in not just inside the magazine, but also their film. As these flag bearers of young love gear up for their first round of romance, let’s take a look back at the basic story of Half Girlfriend.

The film is based on a book by Chetan Bhagat by the same name. It is the tale of a coming-of-age romance between a boy hailing from Bihar, and a girl belonging to the upper-class of Delhi. On the surface, the two have nothing in common, but love blossoms in a queer way.

Half Girlfriend has been directed by Mohit Suri and will hit the theatres on May 19.

