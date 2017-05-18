Half Girlfriend actors Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor: We became friends thanks to Madhav and Riya

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend has been directed by Mohit Suri and will release on May 19. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend has been directed by Mohit Suri and will release on May 19.

When Half Girlfriend lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor walked into the room for the interview, little could we judge that once they were just two regular co-stars who met on the sets of the Mohit Suri directorial, and their friendship came through along with their onscreen characters of Madhav Jha and Riya Somani. “Shraddha and I had this very basic social acquaintance. We get along with each other socially but there is no bond. Somewhere Madhav and Ria helped develop a bond in the course of the film,” Arjun explains.

The sizzling chemistry between these two actors in the film, adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name, might be the talk of the town, but Arjun and Shraddha spilled the beans about their real life connect during a candid chat with indianexpress.com. Here are the excerpts from the exclusive interview.

On Shraddha featuring in all Mohit Suri films (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and now Half Girlfriend)

Shraddha: It’s really difficult to describe our relationship because we end up completing each other’s sentences. The way he is as a person and the way he directs, you have to see him on the set, it’s incredible. The kind of cinema that Mohit makes, it touches people’s hearts and I feel very proud to be a part of it. I would’ve been quite heartbroken if he hadn’t offered me this film. He actually takes it very personally when offering me a character because I know he’ll offer me something that’s iconic and memorable. I really look up to him just the way he is.

Shraddha Kapoor plays the character of Riya Somani, a rich Delhi girl in Half Girlfriend. Shraddha Kapoor plays the character of Riya Somani, a rich Delhi girl in Half Girlfriend.

On expectations from playing a character which is already a part of a book and known

Arjun: You are trying to be honest to the material. you are not really looking at what people have read. You assume that it is a fresh perspective. Also films appeal to a much larger audience. Films are consumed at a more convenient level. So we need to connect with people who don’t read books. It’s happened with me in 2 States, so I’m of firm belief that if you make a good film, you are automatically doing justice to the written material.

Shraddha: Also, there is an added responsibility because the writer has seen the character. It was a very good thing that Chetan was there on the sets so if he had any kind of input to give, Mohit would always take it. You want the writer to be happy at the end of the day.

To get into the skin of his character of Madhav Jha, Arjun Kapoor stayed in Bihar to understand the local mannerisms for Half Girlfriend. To get into the skin of his character of Madhav Jha, Arjun Kapoor stayed in Bihar to understand the local mannerisms for Half Girlfriend.

On Madhav hailing from Bihar, and Arjun’s arguments as to why he is acting in a particular way

Arjun: For Madhav Jha, we chose the Hindi speaking-side of Bihar. So if anyone wants to have the conversation about it, I have the answer as to why we chose this accent for Madhav. We have kept his dialect which is dominated by Hindi because that’s the area he comes from. It’s very naive on people’s part to find silly faults. I’m not saying we are perfect, but our intent is honest. We don’t want to manipulate people by putting on an accent. We have not made it caricaturist.

Half Girlfriend lead actor Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor during the film’s promotions in Delhi. Half Girlfriend lead actor Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor during the film’s promotions in Delhi.

On the growth and graph Arjun and Shraddha’s characters show in the trailers

Shraddha: Our characters go through a graph. There is a time lapse and both our characters evolve with time.

Arjun: It is such an internal film for her actually and to put that out is the toughest part for an actor. I was really excited to see her character. It is a new dimension to her that people will get to see, because I could sense that she was trying to find the internal Riya Somani.

On Arjun and Shraddha’s new found friendship during the course of Half Girlfriend

Shraddha: I call him my friend now. I feel actually really comfortable around him and I’m really fond of him. I don’t think I’ve ever told him this. What I love about him is that he does not put up any kind of a face and that’s something you find so rare these days. Also it was terrific to see how hardworking he is. I love that he is so eloquent, he speaks so well, he expresses himself really well. He is not selfish about his work. When he is on the sets, he is looking at the larger picture and I think that’s really awesome.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired up for the first time in Half Girlfriend, which has been adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired up for the first time in Half Girlfriend, which has been adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name.

Arjun: Subconsciously we shot the film linear. So getting to know each other, interacting with each other, all that adds to the Madhav-Riya chemistry. It’s an outdoor film and you start bonding. This was important for doing those passionate scenes where we need to have that extra comfort. So the growth of the characters comes also from the subconscious dynamics that we both got. Today I can say we are on backslapping terms, like I can complete her sentences, she can speak on my behalf.

The camaraderie of two actors seems to have surely evolved along with their characters, Madhav and Riya. While they looked totally at ease with each other, we hope that it transcends on the big screen too when Half Girlfriend hits the theaters this weekend.

