Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor: No hunger to be seen every time on silver screen

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he has no fascination to be seen on the big screen every time as a quality of content is all that matters to him rather than signing projects for the sake of doing work. He started his career in 2012 with Ishaqzaade and went on to appear in hit films like 2 States and Ki and Ka.

“I have not signed any film after Mubarakan but that is ok and I have done that in the past as well. It is not that I am not going to do a film. It’s been a year since I did a film after Ki and Ka. Also, there was a gap between Tevar and Ki and Ka.

“There is no hunger to be seen and being noticed every time. I am waiting for the correct script, you don’t have to be jumping around and signing films just because you don’t have work,” Arjun told PTI.

The actor says post Ki and Ka he did not sign any film as he was busy hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi and Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend came his way while shooting for the same TV show.

“It never worries me as an actor (to not do films) as it happens in every actor’s life. I can’t be picking up work just to stay busy there is a lot of money riding on a film then there has to be interest and excitement for the film.”

The 31-year-old actor is taking his time to shuffle through scripts and decide which film he would take up next.

“As an actor, I feel lucky to be getting enough opportunities to choose from what I want to do next. But it is my choice to select the correct project. I am sure I will find something that is exciting by the time Mubarakan releases,” he says.

His next release is Half Girlfriend that is based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The romantic drama film features him and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. It is scheduled for May 19 release. He will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan which brings together the real life uncle-nephew together — Anil Kapoor and Arjun–on screen for the first time.

The upcoming romantic comedy film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty and is set to release on July 28.

