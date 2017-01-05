Latest News

Gurupurab: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan wish fans on Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish fans and family on 350th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 5, 2017 2:40 pm
bollywood gurupurab wishes, amitabh bachchan Gurpurab wishes, salman khan Gurpurab wishes, shah rukh khan Gurpurab wishes, randeep hooda Gurpurab wishes, guru gobind singh, guru gobind singh ji, Gurpurab, amitabh bachchan Gurpurab 2017, prakash parv, prakash utsav 2017, guru gobind singh jayanti 2017, guru gobind singh jayanti, Gurupurab : Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan wish fans on the festival.

As India celebrates 350th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also called Prakash Utsav or Prakash Parv, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan have wished their fans on their social media accounts. Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and wrote, “ap ji n aap ji de pure parivar nu Dhan Dhan SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGH JI de prakash purab di lakh lakh wadhai.”

Salman Khan too wished his fans by writing a similar message for his fans. “Aap ji n aap ji de pure parivar nu Dhan Dhan SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGH JI de prakash purab di lakh lakh wadhai,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan also posted wishes. He wrote, ” Aap ji n aap ji de pure parivar nu Dhan Dhan SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGH JI de prakash purab di lakh lakh wadhai. May all feel the love.”

Highway actor Randeep Hooda too joined them. He wrote, “On 350th #Gurupurab of Sacche Pasha #GuruGobindSingh ji lets follow the path he has shown #Courage #Sacrifice #seva.” He also posted a picture on his Twitter with quotes written in Punjabi asking the almighty to give him power to perform good deeds in life.

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture of Guru Gobind Singh and wrote, “Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #350BirthAnniversary of #GuruGobindSingh.”

Social media pro Rishi Kapoor wished Twitterati in Punjabi. “Guru Gobind Singh jee de prakash divas di Lakh lakh vadaai Hove!” he wrote.

Actor Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Today we celebrate the Greatest Saint Warrior ever! Sat shri akaal!”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur whose Raees’s song Zaalima is launched on the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab wrote, “What better gift can I get on GurPurab?! Happy to share my new song O #Zaalima from @RaeesTheFilm feat.King @iamsrk.”

Rohit Roy who is all excited for his upcoming movie Kaabil wrote, “Wishing all my dear Sikh brothers on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s 350th birthday celebrations.”

The tinsel town has always been in the forefront when it comes to celebrating festivals.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 05: Latest News