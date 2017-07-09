Guru Purnima: Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty to Manu Panjabi, see how stars are celebrating the day

See the tweets done by a few celebs on Guru Purnima. See the tweets done by a few celebs on Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima is a day celebrated in honour of teachers, and dedicated to divine and philosophical guides. But the celebration of the day can be done in any manner and this is what our celebs teach us. While Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of tweets remembering the teachings he received from his parents, Suniel Shetty is missing his father on the day.

The festival is celebrated to pay greetings to teachers and express the gratitude, and parents are any day our first teachers. The Word Guru in Sanskrit is explained as “dispeller of darkness” hence the Guru disperses the darkness of inexperience and leads the hopefuls on the path to explanation.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Poornima, wishing all love respect and the best wishes ..T 2480 – In life there have been many that have left a learning for me, but what I received from my Parents was the best and the highest !.” He added, “T 2480 – To them that send me gracious greetings for Guru Poornima, my grateful thanks. It may not be possible to give a personal response !”

Actor Suniel Shetty too tweeted a picture of his late father and wrote, “My father. My guru. My inspiration . My world. Will miss you Papa Manisha Koirala wrote, “#GuruPoornima.”Impressions of #gurupurnima #pilotbaba #ashramlife #haridwar, along with a picture from her on-going vacasion.

Meanwhile, some Television actors too thanked their teachers with memorable Guru Purnima greetings on this day. Here is what they shared as they say Happy Guru Purnima 2017.

Shubhangi Atre: As we walk with the Guru, we walk in the light of Existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. We leave behind all the problems of our life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Thanks to my Dad and Mom and all my teachers for making me as strong as I’m today. My success is your hardwork. Happy Guru Purnima!

Tanya Sharma: I dedicate the Guru Purnima greetings to all my academic teachers and to all from whom I learned this or that for my better. Special thanks to Tr Neetal Maam. I have got lots aspiration and inspiration from you. Happy Guru Purnima.

Manish Goplani: Teachers are everything in our eternal life , Nothing is possible without them, Life needs some power to push you up, Guru is that super powe, Happy Guru Purnima! Niti Taylor said, “Today is the best day to pay the tribute to our teachers, On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, Make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Special love to Cheryl Taylor. Happy Guru Purnima!

Akshay Mhatre: When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thanks to my parents and all those who got me some knowledge and discipline! Happy Guru Purnima!

Helly Shah: Walked through with the guidance of my parents and teachers, Succeeded my life with the teachings of them, Happy Guru Purnima!

Yuvika Chaudhary: As they say the fact is teachers are like a candles. They consumes themselves to light the way for others. Thanks to my parents and teachers for giving me knowledge and discipline. Happy Guru Purnima.

Manu Panjabi: There shall be no darkness in people’s life, When there’s the ray of sunshine of parents and teachers blessings and teachings, Happy Guru Purnima!

Tejasswi Prakash: Be Grateful towards who Met you with yourself and taught you to live a life. Happy Guru Purnima

Anuj Sachdev: Sticking to the way we are been qualified by our parents and teachers, Following the paths shown by them. The shine will come to us, Thanks to them for helping me to be a better human being, Happy Guru Purnima!

Roshni Sahota: It is my great fortune that I found the best teachers specially Anita Maam (our economic teacher), who all help me removing all my doubts and made me a better human with lots of knowledge and discipline. I bow before my teachers and parents. Guru’s glory is greater than God’s. Happy Guru Purnima.

Mahika Sharma: As I’m educated from VKV (Tinsukia), the day use to be celebrated by us. I really wana thanks my parents to get me those teachers, Rama di, Annanya di, Purabi di, Vandana di, Umakant Rath sir and then Tinsukia English Academy teachers, Parameeta Mam, Debjani Mam Thanks for being their. Lots of love and I miss those days. Happy Guru Purnima.

Kunal Jaisingh: Teachers are one who takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. They are our aspirations and inspiration. I thanks to my parents, teachers and all those who shared a piece of knowledge and educated me. Happy Guru Purnima.

Abhinav Kapoor: Guru or teachers always helps one to get the knowledge and stands beside the students, when they have problems. I still remember my teachers and above them my parents who helped me to realise my mistakes and made me a better human being. Thanks to them. Happy Guru Purnima!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks to all my teachers and my Mom to making me a better human being. Happy Guru Purnima.

