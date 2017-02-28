Gurmehar Kaur withdraws: Bollywood tells Virender Sehwag, not everything’s a joke

Gurmehar Kaur’s withdrawal from her social campaign urges Bollywood to speak up. Gurmehar Kaur’s withdrawal from her social campaign urges Bollywood to speak up.

Gurmehar Kaur might have withdrawn from ‘Fightback DU’ campaign but she has ignited a debate on nationalism and patriotism among the Bollywood celebrities. The 20-year-old Delhi University student and daughter of a martyred Indian Army captain is getting a diverse reaction from celebrities. Gurmehar, who had posted a video against BJP’s student wing ABVP, was trolled by former cricketer Virender Sehwag and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda had endorsed Sehwag’s stance.

Pooja Bhatt took a dig at Randeep and Sehwag. She wrote, “He who laughs last,laughs alone. Pick on someone your own size boys! This is so NOT cool!” Kaabil actor Rohit Roy also felt that you can’t be flippant about everything.

In a conversation with his followers who questioned his stand on this entire issue, the actor wrote, “I m saying u can’t be flippant and jocular about everything that’s all.. don’t stretch it buddy. Listen guys, please take a chill pill n don’t go off on tangents while discussing a specific issue.. this is what the problem is… And just to put it on record, I am a huge fan of viru’s n supported him when he didn’t get what I thought was a fair send off..”

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder wrote, “Govt’s reaction to college students’ peaceful protest is natural. It’s the fear of the unknown. Most of them have never been to college.”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Left’s report card of icons: Kanhaiya- fail

Khaled- fail

Yaqub- fail

Teacher’s son- fail

Martyr’s daughter- fail

Can’t sell poor content.”

Television actor Shruti Seth and music composer Vishal Dadlani also got into a Twitter conversation over Gurmehar’s withdrawal. Shruti expressed her view over the situation by retweeting many other of her followers. She later wrote, “Hasn’t the overall dignity, class & intelligence of all discourse(particularly political) dropped abysmally since 2012? & is free falling” while Vishal wrote, “What discourse? Where one is not allowed to have/express a contrarian opinion, it’s just chaos. Whoever shouts loudest, wins.”

Gurmehar’s decision to withdraw her campaign came after she was trolled on social media by the former cricketer Virender Sehwag and Randeep Hooda among others. Sehwag posted a video that was similar to one posted by Gurmehar earlier and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared it insisting that the girl “is being used as a political pawn and a prop to spread hatred”.

Read their tweets here:

He who laughs last,laughs alone. Pick on someone your own size boys! This is so NOT cool! http://t.co/jJ5gAe53gh — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 28, 2017

Randeep, explaining his stand, spoke at length about how his or Sehwag’s tweet has nothing to do with supporting violence. He also wrote that Gurmehar wasn’t tagged in his (Sehwag) joke nor in his amusement “but some journalists, among others, are trying hard to give this all kinds of colours to malign us and prove their point. They want to attach labels to us to further their agendas. That’s bullying and if you think you can bully us, you have another thing coming.”

Read Randeep Hooda’s full post here:

Don’t hang me over a laugh!

Viru cracked a joke and I admit I laughed. Damn!! He is so witty and this is one of the other million things he’s said that has made me crack up. That was it!!

But now, lo and behold, I’m being held responsible for instigating hate threats against a young girl, shockingly by the girl herself. That’s absolutely untrue. That was never our intention and our tweets is not the source of all the hate she might be receiving.

She spoke up, she stood for something she believes in, so then, she must also have the courage and fortitude to listen to the voices against it. To point fingers at someone else (in this case me) and hold him responsible for the reactions to her actions is not right. I have absolutely nothing against her and strongly believe that violence is wrong. Threatening a woman with violence is an even more heinous crime and the perpetrators should be brought to task with the most severe punishment.

I like her video of peace between warring nations. It’s noble. But that’s not the point in contention, is it ? She has the right to protest against what she feels is wrong and it’s also Viru’s right to make a joke about it. We live in a democracy and enjoy the right to freedom of expression! Accusing us of bullying and trolling the girl is wrong.

She wasn’t tagged in his joke nor in my amusement. But some journalists, among others, are trying hard to give this all kinds of colours to malign us and prove their point. They want to attach labels to us to further their agendas. That’s bullying and if you think you can bully us, you have another thing coming.

How’s the DU violence connected to her appeal against war? How’s Viru’s wit connected to supporting violence? The point is that it’s not, but is very pointedly being manipulated into being so.

This girl’s voice is important, but not more important than every other citizen. She is in no way representing all the martyrs and their children. It’s her personal opinion and should be taken as such. And it is my personal opinion that people shouldn’t fire their guns from young, impressionable shoulders. Students should study, debate and learn from these exchanges. They are the future of our nation and I’m not worried about our future because we have such brave and outspoken youngsters around.

As for being insensitive to a martyr’s daughter, let me tell you that six of my classmates have sacrificed their lives for the nation and so have many others, senior and junior to me. Every village in my state has martyrs who have been saluted for more than two centuries. Yes, war is wrong but we didn’t start it or persevere with it. We don’t back down from protecting our borders even if it takes our loved ones away. How do we deal with it ? With ironical humour!!

With this I’d like to end my engagement with this particular topic.

Jai Hind

