Gurmehar Kaur withdraws: Randeep Hooda justifies trolling her in Facebook post

Gurmehar Kaur, the 20-year-old Delhi University student and daughter of a martyred Indian Army captain, withdrew from ‘Fightback DU’ campaign and requested to be left alone. Her decision came after she was trolled on social media by former cricketer Virender Sehwag and Randeep Hooda among others. Sehwag posted a video that was similar to one posted by Gurmehar earlier. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who shared Virender’s video, insisted Gurmehar “is being used as a political pawn and a prop to spread hatred”. Gurmehar said that she has been through a lot while asking students to take part in the protest in large numbers. Kaur has also alleged that over the last few days, she has received violent threats including those of rape and murder.

On Monday, she approached the Delhi Commission for Women asking that the threats be probed.

Randeep Hooda later took to Facebook to justify his stance. He wrote in the post, “Viru cracked a joke and I admit I laughed. Damn!! He is so witty and this is one of the other million things he’s said that has made me crack up. That was it!!” He also said that he and Sehwag are not the reasons why Gurmehar is getting threats, “She spoke up, she stood for something she believes in, so then, she must also have the courage and fortitude to listen to the voices against it. To point fingers at someone else (in this case me) and hold him responsible for the reactions to her actions is not right. I have absolutely nothing against her and strongly believe that violence is wrong.”

Gurmehar responded to being trolled by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Randeep Hooda. She wrote, “I am heartbroken, these are the people you yell for in matches and they troll you at the expense of your father’s death… I have my own mind, nobody is polluting my mind. I am not anti-national.”

Don’t hang me over a laugh!

Viru cracked a joke and I admit I laughed. Damn!! He is so witty and this is one of the other million things he’s said that has made me crack up. That was it!!

But now, lo and behold, I’m being held responsible for instigating hate threats against a young girl, shockingly by the girl herself. That’s absolutely untrue. That was never our intention and our tweets is not the source of all the hate she might be receiving.

She spoke up, she stood for something she believes in, so then, she must also have the courage and fortitude to listen to the voices against it. To point fingers at someone else (in this case me) and hold him responsible for the reactions to her actions is not right. I have absolutely nothing against her and strongly believe that violence is wrong. Threatening a woman with violence is an even more heinous crime and the perpetrators should be brought to task with the most severe punishment.

I like her video of peace between warring nations. It’s noble. But that’s not the point in contention, is it ? She has the right to protest against what she feels is wrong and it’s also Viru’s right to make a joke about it. We live in a democracy and enjoy the right to freedom of expression! Accusing us of bullying and trolling the girl is wrong.

She wasn’t tagged in his joke nor in my amusement. But some journalists, among others, are trying hard to give this all kinds of colours to malign us and prove their point. They want to attach labels to us to further their agendas. That’s bullying and if you think you can bully us, you have another thing coming.

How’s the DU violence connected to her appeal against war? How’s Viru’s wit connected to supporting violence? The point is that it’s not, but is very pointedly being manipulated into being so.

This girl’s voice is important, but not more important than every other citizen. She is in no way representing all the martyrs and their children. It’s her personal opinion and should be taken as such. And it is my personal opinion that people shouldn’t fire their guns from young, impressionable shoulders. Students should study, debate and learn from these exchanges. They are the future of our nation and I’m not worried about our future because we have such brave and outspoken youngsters around.

As for being insensitive to a martyr’s daughter, let me tell you that six of my classmates have sacrificed their lives for the nation and so have many others, senior and junior to me. Every village in my state has martyrs who have been saluted for more than two centuries. Yes, war is wrong but we didn’t start it or persevere with it. We don’t back down from protecting our borders even if it takes our loved ones away. How do we deal with it ? With ironical humour!!

With this I’d like to end my engagement with this particular topic.

