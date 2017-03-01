Gurmehar Kaur row: Vidya Balan says everybody should have freedom to express

Earlier, Bollywood celebs like Pooja Bhatt, Shirish Kunder, Vishal Dadlani and Shruti Seth had a taken strong stand on the issue. Earlier, Bollywood celebs like Pooja Bhatt, Shirish Kunder, Vishal Dadlani and Shruti Seth had a taken strong stand on the issue.

At a book launch event in Mumbai, Vidya Balan was asked to share her thoughts on Gurmeher Kaur row and the violence that has followed the controversy. To this, Vidya replied, “What we need to really respect is everyone’s individuality, don’t want to comment more but I think everyone should have the freedom to express, and I am totally against any kind of violence.”

Vidya Balan has always been the kind of woman who speaks her mind and did not pull back her words even this time around. She has always maintained her disapproval from any kind of violence.

The Kahaani actor is the latest addition to the list of Bollywood celebrities who have expressed support to Gurmehar's cause and have voiced against violence.

Germehar has been in news for raising her voice against the ongoing violence created by ABVP during a seminar in the Ramjas College of Delhi University. She was the one who initiated the “Save DU Campaign” and also posted a video which later on, became viral and attracted a mixed reaction from a lot of people.

After a tumultuous couple of days, Gurmehar decided to withdraw her campaign as she was trolled on social media by several people including former cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, among others. However, Gurmehar found a little solace when many other celebrities came forward and spoke against violence being used as a solution seeking technique.

