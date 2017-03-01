Kabir Khan angry over Gurmehar Kaur row, says accused should be sent to jail

Tubelight director Kabir Khan expressed anger over the Gurmehar Kaur issue. Tubelight director Kabir Khan expressed anger over the Gurmehar Kaur issue.

Bollywood leading filmmaker Kabir Khan has condemned the rape threats to Delhi University girl Gurmehar Kaur over her stand against ABVP, saying that it angers him that people are getting away with such misconduct.

Kabir is the latest Bollywood personality to voice his opinion on the ongoing row involving Gurmehar. The controversy sparked after the Delhi University’s Ramjas college saw members and supporters of ABVP and AISA thrashing each other over an invite for JNU’s Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid for a cultural event. In the aftermath of the violence, Gurmehar, who is also the daughter of an Indian Army martyr, posted on Facebook, a photo of herself holding a placard saying, “I am not afraid of ABVP.”

Her post went viral and while many appreciated her, she got a lot of flak too, a part of which were rape threats.

When asked his take on the way the 20-year-old was trolled and mocked, Kabir today told reporters here, “You feel really angry. The way we are supposed to conduct ourselves in the society has completely broken down over this social networking. It is unbelievable that someone can issue such threats to a 20-year-old girl and get away with it. It’s criminal. The only way to counter this is to throw those guys in the jail.”

The director interacted with the media on the sidelines of the launch of Colors Khidkiyan, a five day theatre festival organised by Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s Mukesh Chabra Casting Company.

