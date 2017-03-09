Gurmehar Kaur and beyond: Shut Up discusses the right to speak freely

A still from Guneet Monga’s short film Shut Up. A still from Guneet Monga’s short film Shut Up.

While Gurmehar Kaur’s ‘Fightback DU’ divided Bollywood in two groups with those who backed the daughter of a Kargil martyr to the hilt like Javed Akhtar and Pooja Bhatt and the others who were blamed for trolling her such as Randeep Hooda and Abhijeet. The Haraamkhor producer Guneet Monga, has come up with a short film titled, Shut Up around the ongoing uproar in the nation about freedom of speech.

Speaking about the film, Guneet said, “It’s time we get out there and speak. Our voices need to be heard and as the filmmakers, it’s our responsibility. While social media is working on setting an option we need to reflect. We do live in a strange time where options are being manufactured. Hoping each one of us can be the change we wish to see”.

Adding to her thoughts, director Ashutosh Pathak who is making his debut with the short film said, “Conflicting point of views are not the real cause for concern here – we’ve always been a country of Saffron vs Pink, Sachin vs Dravid, or Lata vs Asha – the thing that worries me is that we have seemed to forgotten how to debate over these things constructively.”

Watch| Guneet Monga’s short film Shut Up

Gurmehar Kaur withdrew from the campaign after getting trolled but she definitely ignited a debate on nationalism and patriotism. The short film tries to bring forth the truth whether people really are speaking their minds or with the fear of getting trolled are keeping themselves away from debatable issues.

“From the Well of the Parliament to our dinner tables, we’re like a bunch of monkeys shouting ‘Off with your Head!!’ every time anyone disagrees with us. It’s funny and scary at the same time, and that’s the feeling I wanted to highlight with this film – are we really free to speak our minds, or just getting fearful, and learning how to Shut Up,” added Ashutosh.

