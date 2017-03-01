After Javed Akhtar’s ‘hardly literate’ players tweet, 6th fail Madhur Bhandarkar has a valid point

Gurmehar Kaur row: Javed Akhtar tweeting how “hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter,” it seems the controversy has shifted to his comments. Gurmehar Kaur row: Javed Akhtar tweeting how “hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter,” it seems the controversy has shifted to his comments.

The row surrounding Gurmehar Kaur pulling out of Delhi University protest against ABVP is refusing to die down. The DU student withdrew in face of threats and trolling by many celebs including former cricketer Virender Sehwag, actor Randeep Hooda and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt. However, with noted lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeting how “hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter,” it seems the controversy has shifted to his comments. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote, “If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks.”

Among many who responded to his comment was filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. He took to Twitter to take a dig at Akhtar’s comment and say he maybe Class 6th fail but nobody can stop him from expressing his opinion. “Sir Lack of education has nothing to do with freedom of expression. I am a 6th fail student, still nobody can stop me from expressing my views.”

Soon after Akhtar’s tweet, Dutt also replied, “Sir, you may have written poetry and stories, but I have also made history for India on the world stage”.

Javed Akhtar earlier responded to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s rhetorical question on Gurmehar Kaur, saying, “I know who is polluting your mind.” Without directly referring to Rijiju, Akhtar tweeted, “I don’t know about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind.”

He later tweeted his ‘hardly literate’ comment and also posted another message to the minister saying, “Mr minister , you have condemned the left by falsely accusing them for celebrating soldiers killing n not a word about AVBP. Grossly biased”

I don’t about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

Mr minister , you have condemned the left by falsely accusing them for celebrating soldiers killing n not a word about AVBP. Grossly biased — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

Sir Lack of education has nothing to do with freedom of expression.I am a 6th fail student,still nobody can stop me from expressing my views http://t.co/7rD9qfKu5f — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 28, 2017

Gurmehar Kaur has been in the eye of a storm following her poster campaign on social media demanding an end to violence on campuses, allegedly by ABVP students. Few days after the Delhi University’s Ramjas college saw violent clashes between student groups, Gurmehar – a Lady Sri Ram College (LSR) student — initiated a social media campaign targeting Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) student outfit Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Gurmehar Kaur withdrew from ‘Fightback DU’ campaign and requested to be left alone, and this decision came after she was trolled on social media by former cricketer Virender Sehwag and Randeep Hooda among others. Randeep Hooda later took to Facebook to justify his stance, and wrote, “Viru cracked a joke and I admit I laughed. Damn!! He is so witty and this is one of the other million things he’s said that has made me crack up. That was it!!”

