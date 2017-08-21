Gurmeet Choudhary writes a heartfelt note remembering Gagan Kang: Can’t imagine will never seeing you again

Gurmeet Choudhary and Gagan Kang knew each other for more than 12 years. Gurmeet Choudhary and Gagan Kang knew each other for more than 12 years.

Television fraternity has been mourning the death of 38-year-old Gagandeep Jaswinder Kang and 30-year-old Arjit Vijaykant Lavaniya, who lost their lives in a massive car accident on Saturday. While every celebrity has been sending condolences to their families, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has written a heartfelt message for Gagan Kang, conveying his love for his friends, family and fans.

In a long post, Gurmeet wrote, “With your sudden exit u made me realise the true meaning of friendship. The fact that there is no tomorrow to express your love. That anger and dissatisfaction are all temporary. What prevails in one’s life and beyond is love which is endless. A friendship which is attached to the roots of my mumbai initial days. 12 yrs… a decade, seems just yesterday when we used to go for our action classes together in d Juhu beach. An instant connect with a v good soul happened and continued to be what seemed forever. Holi Diwali Eid New Years to just boredom or even nothingness I had you beside me.”

He continued, “In that perspective I cannot imagine never seeing you again. While I m writing it is sinking in me slowly and the letters are appearing blurred bcos of the cloud of tears accumulating in my eyes. As I wipe each falling drop I teach myself to believe that you hv gone somewhere away where we cannot meet for sometime exactly the way we had long long gaps of meeting at times due to shoot and things. I pray for your eternal peace and whatever my practicality is teaching me, all I know is u r thr in my mind in the form of life’s action replay. Love is the only feeling enveloping my mind and heart right now.”

“Sending love to all my friends and people I know whom I cannot express my feeling always. Today I stand an evolved person with a new found realisation of life and existence. Thanku for teaching me !! Until eternity….. p.s u were trending on twitter #GaganKang !! Just to let you know. As an actors happy high days are the ones they trend. But it pained me deep down this time. RIP” concluded the actor.

Gurmeet also shared a picture giving a throwback to moments he had spent with Gagan.

