It is not impossible to make a foothold in Bollywood: Gurmeet Choudhary

He became a household name after his successful stint on TV and now Gurmeet Choudhary is trying to make a mark in Bollywood, which he says is difficult but not impossible. After starring in hit shows like Ramayan, Geet and Punar Vivah, Gurmeet made his Hindi film debut with Khamoshiyan. He has also been part of Wajah Tum Ho and the recently released Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana.

“It is difficult but it is not impossible to make a foothold in the film industry. It is difficult to get the kind of work you want to do. It is difficult to reach this far especially when you are not from a film family. But I have come a long way from being no one to doing television shows to films,” he told PTI.

Gurmeet enjoyed immense success while doing TV but none of his films had been a hit.

“I was sad (referring to the failure of his films) as I thought those films were good. But fortunately, my work was appreciated. The best part is I am getting work.”

The actor says he believes in working hard and giving his best.

“The positive thing is the film industry is helpful to those who are talented and grounded. I am a small-town boy who first did television and now doing films. There are so many who want to get into acting but don’t get opportunities. I feel privileged,” he says.

The 33-year-old actor isn’t keen on returning to television and do daily soaps that brought him name and fame.

“I can’t do daily soaps. I don’t mind doing series but it has to be interesting and different. I have done all kinds of shows from romantic to mythology to family and reality shows. It would be wrong to say that I will not do television ever as it depends on the content of the show.”

