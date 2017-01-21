Gurmeet Choudhary to host action-based web series

Gurmeet Choudhary made his Bollywood debut with Khamoshiyaan. Gurmeet Choudhary made his Bollywood debut with Khamoshiyaan.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been part of adventure shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and I Can Do That, will be seen hosting an action and adventure series being made for the web. “This is the first time that a hard-core action-based series is being made for the web. I love performing stunts, the more dangerous they are, the more I am driven. The best part about the series is that I will be performing each and every stunt before the contestants do it,” Gurmeet said in a statement here.

There will be 12 contestants performing daredevil acts. After every successful stunt, the contestant will be given some prize money and the one who wins the finale will get Rs 25 lakh.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“We will find out which stunts can be performed and how safe they are because safety is my main concern. Since I have done stunts earlier, I have also given my ideas in designing them,” Gurmeet said.

“The action masters are big there and during ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I have done several stunts in Cape Town. So, the idea is to shoot the finale either in Durban or Cape Town,” he said.

Also read | Wajah Tum Ho actor Gurmeet Choudhary would love to go naked for a film!

The makers are yet to fix the title of the web series. After playing a small role in Mr. X, Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in last year’s romantic horror film Khamoshiyan which also starred Ali Fazal and Sapna Pabbi. The 32-year-old actor was last seen in “Wajah Tum Ho”, which did not do well at the box-office.

However, Gurmeet agreed that his erotic scenes in the film have suddenly brought him under notice, and have “changed his life and career”.