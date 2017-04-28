Gurdaspur remembers Vinod Khanna as man who built bridges

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vinod Khanna in Pathankot. Express archive A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vinod Khanna in Pathankot. Express archive

IN PATHANKOT and Gurdaspur districts, Vinod Khanna will always be associated with the bridge over the River Beas connecting Mukerian with Gurdaspur, though supporters and opponents are divided over his contribution towards building it. This bridge was a promise made by one politician after another before Khanna joined politics. He, too, made the same promise when he first contested the Lok Sabha election from Gurdaspur in 1998 and again in 1999.

The bridge was ready in 2003 but Khanna, then the Minister of State for External Affairs in the Vajpayee government, was not invited to inaugurate it. Instead, it was then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who opened the bridge on August 21, 2003. But in Bollywood style, Khanna and his supporters arrived at the venue. There was minor stone-pelting by BJP workers. The administration had to allow Khanna to inaugurate the bridge separately.

Later, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that his government had invested the money to build the bridge. However, in the people’s perception, Khanna was the hero. “He was a celebrity and people wanted to believe him. Many politicians had promised to construct this bridge before Vinod Khanna. But, it was constructed immediately after he became MP of Gurdaspur. So, it was obvious that people gave credit to Vinod Khanna,” said local BJP leader Avinash Rai from Pathankot.

Another bridge was built over Ujh river in Pathankot. This is also credited to Khanna, though it was clearly a state government effort. Pathankot and Gurdaspur are border districts divided by rivers. Bridges provide big comfort to people and it allowed Khanna to win the 2014 Lok Sabha election despite the fact that the ruling SAD-BJP alliance did not do well. Khanna had been defeated in the 2009 election only by a small margin.

Vinod Khanna will also be remembered for his long absences from the constituency even during his earlier terms. His wife Kavita stood in for him. Using this, local BJP leaders tried to prevent him from getting the Lok Sabha ticket in 2014, but he managed to stave them off. Khanna also built an airport in Pathankot in 2006. He wanted to make Pathankot an industrial and tourism hub but it did not become a reality. He last came to Gurdaspur in February 2016 and told people that he was absent from the constituency as he had been suffering from cancer.

