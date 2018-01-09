Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh is prepping with real life rappers Divine and Kaaam Bhari, see photos

Ranveer Singh posts photos with rappers for Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh posts photos with rappers for Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is one film to watch out for. Helmed by ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is based on the life of Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, a rapper from the slums of Mumbai. And prepping Ranveer for the film are rappers Kunal Pandagle aka Kaaam Bhaari and Nitin Mishra aka Divine who will also be giving the music for the film.

Though most of the details about Gully Boy are tightly kept under wraps, Ranveer has been sharing videos and photos updating fans about the film and keeping the buzz alive. He recently posted a picture with the two rappers on Instagram and wrote,”Y’already know #gullyboys @ntnmshra @kaaam_bhaari @vivianakadivine.”

Divine also shared another picture on Instagram with Ranveer with the caption, “Gully boy, iss saal! Scene littt hai!!! #GullyGang #GullyBoy #Aathank.” A third photo was shared by Kaaam Bhari where Ranveer can be seen posing with the rappers like a complete boss. Ranveer, who will also be rapping for the film, shared a clip form the recording studio as part of his Insta story leaving fans excited.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. And while we have seen a lot of Ranveer’s look through his posts on social media, Alia is completely missing from the scene.

Gully Boy has set some serious expectations in the minds of movie-goers, one because the talented duo of Ranveer and Alia are pairing up for the first time, second, because it is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, whose brilliance we have already witnessed in Dil Dhadkne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Moreover, it is being penned and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar. The release date of Gully Boy is yet to be revealed by the makers.

