Ranveer Singh to rap for Gully Boy. But wait, we have heard him doing this before too. Watch videos

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy will not only see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s pairing for the first time but officially explore the singing talent of Ranveer. Well yes, the actor is going to rap for his upcoming film and has been spending a lot of time with Naezy and Divine to crack their rapping styles. However, this is not the first time that Ranveer fans would get to see this side of him. The actor has written and rapped for a brand before. Have a look here:

Ranveer wrote a rap for a clothing brand he endorses. He wrote lyrics that read, “‘Live every day like it’s my aakhri or pehla, Na hoon fukra, Na hoon vella, Tere nehle pe hoon dehla, Beta main hoon tera guru, Aur tu hai mera chela, That Ranveer guy’s so crazy! Haan, main hoon S@@@@ hatela! I’m a freak in this carnival, Instincts of an animal, Ruthless like a cannibal, Foolish and hungry, All and sundry, Be warned, Ab batao King kaun? It’s on, I’m King Kong!” So, now you know how talented he is beyond the characters he lives on the big screen.

Ranveer also rapped for a food brand he endorses. The actor has rapped for the ad, which was directed by Rohit Shetty. Impressed by Ranveer’s energy and skills, the director has evensaid he wants to cast him in his next, which is rumoured to be a remake of Ram Lakhan.

Beyond brands, the Bajirao Mastani actor has showcased his singing skills at an award show too.

So, we already know that he is the right choice for Zoya Akhtar’s film. We are also eager to know if Alia would croon along with him since she has also proved her singing skills over the years. Ranveer was rumoured to be prepping up for Gully Boy role since more than a year. However, due to the busy schedule, he had to shift the shoot and it is now that he has finally worn the cap of being a rapper.

A source close to the project said, “Zoya was quite keen to have Ranveer as the only man to play this role. The character of Gully Boy is edgy, drawn from portions of real life and quite uncommon for today’s typical city based hero. Zoya was so excited about Ranveer playing this part that she met him in Paris while he was shooting for Befikre, to give him a narration. Ranveer immediately agreed to do this role. For him, it’s an opportunity to display his versatility, reiterating his range as a performer. It also brought him a chance to display his rapping skills.”

The film is based on Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, who is a gully rapper from a Kurla slum. Naved talking about Ranveer said, “I like the guy. We worked together for a song in Hey Bro (2015). He is a versatile actor and I have no doubts that he can effortlessly play an emperor in Padmavati and a rapper in this film.”

