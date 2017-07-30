Gully Boy co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s bonding before they take to the ramp is heartwarming. See photos

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in a film Gully Boy for the first time. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in a film Gully Boy for the first time.

The banter between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is well-known. They have not done any film together so far but are looking forward to working on Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy. They have already done quite a few advertisements together, which have charmed their fans. And that does not seem to have affected the easy affection they clearly have for each other.

The duo seems to be having fun at Fashion Design Council of India’s India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 in Delhi. They uploaded pictures on Instagram as picture stories in which Ranveer Singh is being his usual annoying and yet, funny self and Alia Bhatt and designer Manish Malhotra seem really fed up of him.

One photo showed Manish Malhotra who seems to have ‘face Palm’ moment and beside him stands Ranveer Singh. Ranveer uploaded that photo and he captioned it, “@manishmalhotra05 be like: Facepalm, yeh main kisko le aya.”

Another photo showed Alia Bhatt (who posted the photo as a story) being pecked on her head by Ranveer and Manish is on her other side. In one hilarious photo, Ranveer Singh sits on his haunches on a sofa and Alia Bhatt is seated below him with an annoyed face. Ranveer has captioned the image, “Vikram aur Betaal.” The same photo is also uploaded by Alia. Another photo uploaded by the Padmavati star showed him standing straight with his palms facing the camera, and asking his fans, “Should I go with : Blue Steel? Or Le Tigre?”

We are really excited to finally see the two together in Gully Boy. If their off screen chemistry is so amazing, one can only expect their on screen chemistry would sizzle too. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Padmavati, while Alia Bhatt will be seen in Raazi.

