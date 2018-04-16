Gully Boy: Shooting wrapped up for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer, see photos

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt may be bowling audiences over with her turn in Raazi but the actor also has yet another treat up her sleeve with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. On Sunday night, the actor took to Instagram to tell fans that the shoot for the latter has been wrapped up and how she will miss the film’s sets.

“And it’s a film wrap for ‘Gully Boy’! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and all the best people! Love you all… Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon,” she wrote. As can be seen in the photos, Alia and Ranveer were shooting for a scene at the Mumbai railway station. Alia later also shared a photograph of herself sporting a black t-shirt which had Gully Boy written on it. “Gully Boy film wrap,” read her caption for the image.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai, the preparations for Gully Boy involved some strenuous training for both Ranveer and Alia. Ranveer has even been regularly sharing a number of photos from the film’s shoot on his Instagram handle.

While this is the first time Alia and Zoya are working together, Ranveer was also seen in Zoya Akhtar’s family drama Dil Dhadkne Do earlier. Talking about his equation with Zoya, Ranveer had earlier told IANS in an interview, “Zoya is more than a director (to me). She is someone with whom I share a very close bond with. We have a very open channel of communication and that makes us a great director-actor combination. She is one of the finest directors we have.”

Apart from Gully Boy and Raazi, Alia is also working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Gully Boy will hit the theatres on February 14, 2019.

