It’s important to speak up for what’s right: Gul Panag

Actor Gul Panag, who has been lauded for being vocal and expressing her views, says it is important for an individual to speak up.

“It’s important to be so (vocal)…I think it’s important to speak up for what’s right…What you believe is right,” Gul, who was here to launch the multi-services Matrix Travel Companion App, told IANS.

Gul says she has to be true to herself and “have to speak up for myself in what I believe is right, specially when other people, who believe the same thing is right but choosing to be quite.”

“I know a lot of people who think like me but for negativity and criticism…is fine…You should also have the humility to open to the other sides of the same opinion. Which is a problem in our society…I think it’s important to do that (be vocal),” she added.

Gul, who is known for her strong opinion and for never mincing her words, had also spoken about pay disparity in the industry. In an interview, she had expressed that as far as remuneration gap between men and women is concerned, it’s not just restricted to the film world. “I think there are people who are speaking up adequately on that. It’s not just about Bollywood. I am also an entrepreneur, so it’s not just in Bollywood. I see this outside Bollywood as well,” the 37-year-old had said.

Gul, a former beauty queen, started her acting career in 2003 with the film Dhoop, and later went on to films like Dor, Manorama Six Feet Under, Rann, Turning 30 and Fatso!

First Published on: April 25, 2017 3:05 pm

