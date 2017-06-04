Guest iin London not related to Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge : Director Ashwni Dhir

Ashwni Dhir says his upcoming comedy Guest iin London is not a sequel of Ajay Devgn-starrer Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge Ashwni Dhir says his upcoming comedy Guest iin London is not a sequel of Ajay Devgn-starrer Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge

Filmmaker Ashwni Dhir says his upcoming comedy Guest iin London is not a sequel of Ajay Devgn-starrer Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge as both the films are entirely different.Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, chronicled the story of an uninvited guest, played by Paresh Rawal and became a sleeper hit upon its release. The director says Guest iin London, in which Rawal yet again plays a guest, is not in anyway related to the 2010 film.

“This has nothing to do with Atithi…, only the name ‘guest’ is there which is drawing similarity. I wanted to mmake a clean, family comedy with real emotions. “My screenwriter and I had a concept and then we worked on it. Many people thought it is a sequel, but it isn’t anywhere related to that film,” Dhir told PTI.

There were reports that Warner Bros. Pictures had filed an injunction in a court and demanded a stay on the release of Guest iin London as it was being promoted as a sequel to their 2010 comedy, the remake and franchise rights of which are with them.

“My producers are looking into that (issue with Warner Bros), but all I can say is the story of our film is completely different. We have new characters. Paresh Rawal could be a common link but his character in this film is not related to the previous. “These are two very different movies with entirely different take on human relationships,” he says. Guest iin London stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda and Tanvi Azmi. Dhir says that unlike Atithi…, which was about a family, Guest iin London is about a “living for benefits” couple who use people, and how an old couple come into their lives and change a lot of things. He went to London for two weeks and saw certain situations which inspired him to incorporate them in the film. This is Dhir’s third film with Rawal after One Two Three and Atithi…, but the director says he was under no pressure.

“Paresh Rawal is known for his comic timing, his sense of humour, but I haven’t ever written any dialogues keeping him or any actor in mind. There isn’t any pressure that because he’s Paresh Rawal, I have to come up with the best of lines. “That could happen when you’re writing for a star like Salman Khan, there you need to write something which justifies his image. In these (non-star project) movies, you’re free from all the pressure. And Paresh is such a fine actor that half your job is done,” he says.

The film is scheduled to release on June 16.

