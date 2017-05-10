Guest in London motion poster: Paresh Rawal turns guest from hell again, watch video

Kartik Aryan and Paresh Rawal bring back Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, this time in London. Kartik Aryan and Paresh Rawal bring back Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, this time in London.

Paresh Rawal was your guest from hell In Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge. A few years down the line, the veteran actor is ready to play a guest again but this time he is heading all the way to London. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Guest iin London, starring Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda, is arriving on June 16 when Paresh Rawal will wreak mayhem in a young couple’s life who are living in London.

The first motion poster of the film is out already and making us want to wait for the fun to begin. Ashwni talking about the project said, “When we talk about guests, the first thought that comes to our mind is, ‘Oh no not again’. The movie is about an old couple from Bhatinda who are visiting Kartik and Kriti’s home in London but are uninvited.” How the couple’s life turns upside down because of guests visit is what the story revolves around.

Watch| Guest iin London motion poster

“The film highlights the social and cultural differences between the two generations. The aim behind this sequel is to reach to every family and not just the peer groups,” the director continued.

This film is the sequel to 2010 release, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, which starred Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma. Tanvi Azmi and Sanjay Mishra also have important roles. Guest iin London was initially named Atithi in London. The songs of this family entertainer are composed by Raghav Sachar-Amit Mishra and are written by Kumaar.

“When Paresh Rawal and Kartik come together on the screen you are sure to witness some hilarious moments,” adds the producer Abhishek Pathak. This is a comedy-drama with a message for youngsters.

