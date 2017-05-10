Guest iin London: Kartik Aryan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama charm is overshadowed by Paresh Rawal’s comic timing. Watch video

Guest iin London trailer: Kartik Aryan is in a mess, thanks to Paresh Rawal. Guest iin London trailer: Kartik Aryan is in a mess, thanks to Paresh Rawal.

If 2010 release Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge resonated with your feelings about an uninvited guest, then get ready to live those epic memories yet again with Guest iin London. Starring Kartik Aryan and Paresh Rawal, the film takes the audience on a laugh riot and a journey of disgust at the same time. Kartik brings back his Pyaar Ka Punchnama charm but is truly helpless in front of veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who owns the screen. Helping Paresh with his goofiness is Tanvi Azmi, who last smashed the Bollywood screens with her outstanding performance in Bajirao Mastani.

Guest iin London is the sequel to Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, which starred Ajay Devgn and Konkana Sen Sharma. While the first one was based in Mumbai, this one has been extensively shot in London. The story revolves around how an old couple unleashes trouble for the much-in-love Kartik and his onscreen wife Kriti Kharbanda, with their uninvited stay at home. The only common thread among the two films is Paresh Rawal, who has been retained in this one.

Guest iin London trailer:

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and gave some advice to Kartik to take good care of Paresh Rawal. However, is it really easy to stay calm when your personal life goes for a toss, when everything around you ends up becoming an entertainment, including your personal grooming kit which no longer remains personal and the guest tries to force you to become religious?

Also read | Guest in London motion poster: Paresh Rawal turns guest from hell again, watch video

Well, things can be more difficult. While a lot of one-liners take you on a smooth and funny ride through this three-minute long trailer, one particular dialogue of Paresh Rawal about Pakistan might get the film into trouble.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the film will release on June 6.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd